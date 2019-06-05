Illustrative image (Source: hoaphat)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hoa Phat Group has said it sold 226,000 tonnes of construction steel in May with a 3.5-fold increase in southern market, raising the five-month figure to 1.16 million tonnes, up 22.4 percent year-on-year.



Some 149,000 tonnes were sold in the south, marking a 1.65-fold rise from the same period last year.



Steel export also rose by 21.4 percent to about 106.400 tonnes, mostly to Japan, the US, Canada, ASEAN member states such as Cambodia, Malaysia and Laos.



In late May, the group shipped the first batch of 6,000 tonnes of quality rolled steel to Japan. Another 18,000 tonnes are waiting for delivery abroad in June.



Also during the month, it exported the first two containers of steel wires to Malaysia.-VNA