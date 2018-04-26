Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hoa Phat Group is scheduled to ship 6,500 tonnes of steel to Australia in May, the highest-ever export volume to the market in a month.



The group said its steel exports to Australia has surged after the Australia Anti-Dumping Commission (ADC) ended investigation into antidumping charges against Hoa Phat and other steel producers of Vietnam as it found no violations.



In the previous years, Hoa Phat received orders for an average of 3,000 tonnes of steel from Australia each month.



Last year, Hoa Phat exported 36,000 tonnes of rolled steel and steel bars to Australia and received no complaint from Australian customers. Since early April 2018, its export volume has reached 4,200 tonnes.



With good signals from the Australian market following the ADC’s decision, the group expects even higher growth in the market in the future.



Australia is the world’s biggest exporter of iron ore with high quality. Last year, Hoa Phat partnered with four biggest iron ore suppliers of Australia to ensure the long-term supply of materials for its plants, especially Hoa Phat Dung Quat iron and steel production complex in the central Quang Ngai province.-VNA