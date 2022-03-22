Hoa sua: Where flowers bloom so does hope
As March brings the first day of spring with the vernal equinox, while strolling around the streets in Hanoi, visitors are captivated by the beauty of a white flower, known scientifically as Dalbergia tonkinensis or “Sua” in Vietnamese.
When Spring comes, Hanoi’s streets are adorned with pure white petals of a flower, known scientifically as Dalbergia tonkinensis or “Sua” in Vietnamese. (Photo: VNA)
Dalbergia tonkinensis flowers usually bloom from the end of February to April every year. (Photo: VNA)
Dalbergia tonkinensis flowers look the most beautiful usually in the morning. This is the best time to take pictures of the flower.(Photo: VNA)
Those who love Hanoi all wish to stop and view the flowers or take some pictures. (Photo: VNA)
When the prime time comes, Sua flowers will whiten Hanoi’s skies. (Photo: VNA)