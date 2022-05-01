Hotline: (024) 39411349
Hoang Lien Son - An attractive global destination

Hoang Lien Son has been ranked by National Geographic magazine as the 7th-most interesting destination in Southeast Asia.
  • A cable car takes visitors from Muong Hoa Valley to the peak of Mount Fansipan - the Roof of Indochina. (Photo:VNP/VNA)

  • Clouds descend upon Sa Pa town to create a space that is both ancient and poetic. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Terraced rice fields in the Muong Hoa Valley during the wet season. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Mount Fansipan can be explored on treks through old forests and majestic mountains. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

