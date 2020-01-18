Hoi An among 10 most affordable places for British
Quang Nam (VNA) – The 400-year-old city of Hoi An in central Vietnam has jumped four places to the 7th position on this year’s list of 10 cheapest destinations for the British.
Hoi An city in Quang Nam province and Bali in Indonesia were the only two Southeast Asian destinations to break into the top 10, with the latter ranking 8th, according to the annual Holiday Money report by the Post Office, the UK’s leading currency exchange.
According to the report, the average cost in Hoi An is 77 USD per day, which is cheaper the famous resort island of Bali at 80 USD per day.
In Hoi An, visitors only need around 2.5 USD for a bottle of beer or 1.65 USD for a cup of coffee at a resort.
The city, which is much loved for its peaceful atmosphere and its centuries-old houses, pagodas and unique cuisine, has repeatedly been featured in best-value destination lists./.