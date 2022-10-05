Travel Vietnam rakes in 16.05 billion USD from tourism in nine months Vietnam earned some 394.2 trillion VND (16.05 billion USD) from tourism in the first nine months of this year, equivalent to 78% of the figure recorded in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

Destinations Autumn sparkles at the Ban Gioc Waterfall Ban Gioc Waterfall in Dam Thuy commune, Trung Khanh district is a ‘pearl’ of Cao Bang province’s tourism. After heavy downpours, in the autumn, the waterfall sparkles in the sunshine and its crystal streams flow down the mountain, a picturesque and astounding scenery.

Travel Discovering My Son Sanctuary in Quang Nam province The UNESCO-recognised My Son Sanctuary in the central province of Quang Nam is one of the most popular architectural complex of the Cham people and a famous tourist attraction in Vietnam.

Destinations Gigantic potter’s wheels at Bat Trang Pottery Museum Inspired by potter’s wheels intersecting with each other, the Centre for Vietnamese Craft Village Quintessence was built in the heart of the ancient Bat Trang pottery village in Hanoi. Spanning 3,300 square metres, the centre is some 15 kilometres from the capital’s downtown area on the banks of the Bac Hung Hai River, which runs through the city and Bac Ninh, Hung Yen, and Hai Duong provinces.