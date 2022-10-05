Hoi An among world's most colorful places to visit
The ancient town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has made its way into a list of the world’s most colourful places compiled by luxury tour operator Unforgettable Croatia based on Tripadvisor reviews.
With 1,105 reviews commenting on its colors, Hoi An ranked third on the list after Nyhavn in Denmark with 2,755 reviews and Chihuly Garden and Glass in the US with 1287 reviews, according to data collected last July by the London-based tour operator.
"The small town is renowned for its mix of Japanese, Chinese and French influences and streets lit with lanterns of all shapes, sizes and, more importantly, colors," it noted.
"In the evenings the lights from the yellow painted buildings and orange sun reflect off the water in a captivating way."
Colorful floating lanterns are also a distinct feature of Hoi An, which hosts the lantern festival on the 14th day of each lunar month, when all electric lights of the town are switched off. The town is a World Heritage site recognized by UNESCO.
The other colorful places on the list were: Park Guell in Spain, Bo-kaap in South Africa, Jardin Majorelle in Morocco, Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood in Russia, Park and National Palace of Pena in Portugal, Dubai Miracle Garden in the United Arab Emirates, La Boca in Argentina, and Busan Gamcheon Culture Village in the Republic of Korea./.