Destinations Infographic Hanoi remains top on travellers’ lists despite Covid-19 Although Covid-19 travel restrictions severely hit Vietnam’s tourism sector last year, the capital city of Hanoi has remained at the top of global travellers’ wish lists.

Destinations Infographic Hanoi among world’s 25 best food destinations Hanoi has been listed among 25 best tourist destinations for food lovers in the world as voted by Tripadvisor readers.

Destinations Infographic Memorial to President Ho Chi Minh on Co To island Co To island is home to many interesting cultural and historical sites. Prominent among them is a memorial site dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh, built in 1968. It has been recognised as a national cultural and historical site.