Hoi An among world's most romantic destinations
In an article published on February 8, Time Out introduced a list of 21 most romantic places in the world. Vietnam's Hoi An ancient town comes in ninth place on the list.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam, Singapore strengthen cooperation across the board
Singapore-Vietnam ties have grown from strength to strength since the two countries established their diplomatic relations in 1973.
See more
InfographicHanoi remains top on travellers’ lists despite Covid-19
Although Covid-19 travel restrictions severely hit Vietnam’s tourism sector last year, the capital city of Hanoi has remained at the top of global travellers’ wish lists.
InfographicHanoi among world’s 25 best food destinations
Hanoi has been listed among 25 best tourist destinations for food lovers in the world as voted by Tripadvisor readers.
InfographicMemorial to President Ho Chi Minh on Co To island
Co To island is home to many interesting cultural and historical sites. Prominent among them is a memorial site dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh, built in 1968. It has been recognised as a national cultural and historical site.
InfographicCuc Phuong named Asia's leading national park
Cuc Phuong, a famous tourist destination and natural attraction near Hanoi, was named Asia's leading national park at the 2021 World Travel Awards.
InfographicHa Long Bay honoured as Asia's leading tourist attraction in 2021
UNESCO heritage site Ha Long Bay in northern Vietnam has been honoured as Asia's leading tourist attraction category at 2021 World Travel Awards.