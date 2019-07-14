The ancient city of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam topped the list of 15 best cities in the world in a recent readers’ vote of the US travel magazine Travel & Leisure (Photo: Getty Images)

Hanoi (VNA) – The ancient city of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam topped the list of 15 best cities in the world in a recent readers’ vote of the US travel magazine Travel & Leisure.

According to the magazine, readers rated cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value.

Hoi An claimed the top position with a score of 90.31 out of the total 100, which was attributable to friendly local people, culture, heritage and food.

It was followed by San Miguel de Allende (Mexico), Chiang Mai (Thailand), Mexico City (Mexico), Oaxaca (Mexico), Ubud (Indonesia), Tokyo and Kyoto (Japan), Florence (Italy), Udaipur (India), Rome (Italy), Charleston (the US), Seville (Spain), Santa Fe (the US) and Bangkok (Thailand).

Hoi An is a well-known travel destination in Vietnam. The ancient city was named a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1999.

Recently, the city was ranked among the 10 stunning holidays ideas for 2019 by Elle, the worldwide lifestyle magazine of French origin.

Earlier, Hoi An has been named among the world’s 50 best places to travel in 2019, according to a list released by Travel & Leisure.

It was also put at the 11th place among the 19 cheapest holiday destinations in the world in 2019 in the annual Holiday Money report compiled by Post Office Travel Money.-VNA