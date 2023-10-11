Videos Legendary saxophonist Kenny G to perform charity concert in Vietnam ​ Renowned saxophonist Kenny G is set to perform in Hanoi on November 14, marking the opening of "Good Morning Vietnam," an international music project dedicated to the community in Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese delegation sets off for 4th Asian Para Games A ceremony to see off the Vietnamese sport delegation to the 4th Asian Para Games was held in the central city of Da Nang on October 10.