Home search conducted for state secret document appropriation case
Hanoi (VNA) – The investigation police agency under the Ministry of Public Security on July 13 urgently searched the dwelling places of three people in Hanoi for their role in “appropriating state secret documents”.
They are Nguyen Anh Ngoc, 46, residing in Bo De ward, Long Bien district; Nguyen Hoang Trung, 37, in Bac Dang ward, Hai Ba Trung district; and Pham Quang Dung, 37, in Tan Trieu commune, Thanh Tri district.
The house search was conducted in line with Article 337 of the 2015 Penal Code.
The case is under further investigation./.