Society Vietnam supports Myanmar in COVID-19 fight Vietnam Ambassador to Myanmar Ly Quoc Tuan on July 13 presented 50,000 USD as a gift of the Vietnamese Government to help the country combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Thua Thien-Hue pays tribute to heroic mothers A 460-page book featuring heroic Vietnamese mothers in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue was released on July 13, ahead of the 73rd War Invalids and Martyrs Day on July 27.

Society Vietnam, France shore up people-to-people exchanges The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a get-together in HCM City on July 13 to celebrate France’s Bastille Day on July 14.