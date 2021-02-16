Travel Chuong Pagoda features historical values in north Vietnam Chuong (or Bell) Pagoda in the Red River Delta province of Hung Yen bears historical values of the land in northern Vietnam.

Travel Ba Be National Park – natural potential, invaluable heritage Lying at an altitude of more than 300 metres above sea level, the Ba Be National Park in the northeastern province of Bac Kan is considered a “green lung” in the vast Viet Bac forest and a complex of “river-lake-mountain”.

Destinations Thien Mu pagoda – oldest pagoda in former capital of Hue Located on Ha Khe Hill, on the northen bank of the Huong River, some 5km from the downtown area of Hue, Thien Mu was the oldest pagoda, the capital of Viet Nam under the Nguyen dynasty (1802-1945).

Travel Tu Lan Cave – untouched beauty of the nature Son Doong of central Quang Binh province, crowned the biggest cave on the planet in 2009, continues to grab the headlines. But that doesn’t mean it deserves all the attention. The Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park offers every caving experience imaginable. The Tu Lan cave system, one of Vietnam’s most diverse subterranean kingdoms, has become a newly-emerging destination for backpackers.