Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- Hong Kong (China) topped the list of 95 countries and territories investing in Vietnam in the January-June period, with a total investment of 5.3 billion USD, making up 28.7 percent of the new foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow into the country.According to the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Republic of Korea and China ranked second and third, with 2.73 billion USD and 2.29 billion USD, respectively accounting for 14.8 percent and 12.4 percent of the total FDI capital poured into Vietnam in the period.The FIA said foreign investors have poured a total of 18.47 billion USD into Vietnam, equivalent to 90.8 percent of that in the same period last year.This number includes newly registered capital, capital contributed and shares purchased by foreign investors.In the reviewed period, the country granted investment licences to 1,723 new projects with a total registered capital of 7.41 billion USD, equivalent to 62.8 percent over the same period of 2018.As many as 628 projects registered to increase capital with a combined additional capital of 2.94 billion USD, equal to 66.2 percent year on year.Meanwhile, the value of capital contribution and share purchases by foreign investors reached 8.12 billion USD, up 98.1 percent compared to the same period last year, accounting for nearly 44 percent of the total registered capital.FDI projects were estimated to have disbursed 9.1 billion USD in the first six months of this year, up 9.8 percent.Foreign investors poured their money into 19 sectors, of which the manufacturing and processing industry remained the biggest recipient with 13.15 billion USD, equivalent to 71.2 percent of the total registered value. It was followed by the real estate and retail & wholesale sectors, with respective registered capital of 1.32 billion USD and 1.05 billion USD. -VNA