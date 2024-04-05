Business French businesses interested in Vietnamese market French enterprises gathered at a recent talk held by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) of Nièvre province and the administration of Nevers city to seek investment opportunities and promote economic and trade cooperation with Vietnam.

Business Pilot model of high-quality, low-emission rice farming launched in Can Tho A pilot model of high-quality, low-emission rice production was launched in Thanh An commune, Vinh Thanh district, the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on April 5, marking the start of a project on sustainably growing one million hectares of high-quality, low-carbon rice in the Mekong Delta by 2030.

Business Notice of Office Auction in Hanoi The Vietnam News Agency will conduct an auction for office leasing at No. 79 Ly Thuong Kiet Street and No. 33 Le Thanh Tong Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi.

Business Car imports see strong recovery in March Import turnover of completely built-up (CBU) cars in March increased by 55.4% in volume and 41.4% in value compared to the previous month.