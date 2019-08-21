The Hanoi Stock Exchange reported its six-month pre-tax profits were up 21.7 percent year on year to 213 billion VND. (Photo: cafef.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) has reported its pre-tax profits dropped by almost half year-on-year to 200 billion VND (8.63 million USD).



With this figure, the southern bourse has fulfilled 31 percent of its whole-year pre-tax profit plan.



In the first six months of 2019, HoSE earned 325 billion VND in revenue, down 223 billion VND from last year’s number.



The drop of income from stock trading fees was the cause of the bourse’s lower revenue.



Income from trading charges fell by 214 billion VND to 272 billion VND in the first six-month period, vneconomy.vn reported.



At the end of the second quarter, the exchange’s total capital fell 66 billion VND to 1.85 trillion VND. Equity capital was nearly 1.57 trillion VND.



There were 445 items listed on HoSE as of June 30, including 377 stocks, 53 corporate and local government bonds, two closed-fund certificates, one real estate investment trust fund certificate, two exchange-traded fund certificates and 10 covered warrants.



The total market value was up 11.2 percent year on year in six months to 3.2 quadrillion VND, accounting for 57 percent of last year’s total gross domestic product (GDP).



The southern bourse plans to earn 1 trillion VND in revenue this year and 650.3 billion VND in pre-tax profit.



Meanwhile, the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) recorded its six-month revenue was down by 27 billion VND from the previous year to 262 billion VND.



As of June 30, the northern trading bourse earned 213 billion VND, up 21.7 percent year on year, thanks to lower corporate management expense.



Total assets of the northern bourse were down 82 billion VND to 1.2 trillion VND as of June 30. The figure included 1.05 trillion VND worth of owner equity.-VNA