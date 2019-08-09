The Hanoi Stock Exchange head office in Hanoi (Photo cafef.vn)



Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Securities Depository (VSD) granted licences to 464 foreign investors in July, including 58 institutional investors.

In June, the VSD licensed 256 foreign investors, including 25 institutional investors.

By the end of July, the total number of foreign trading accounts in Vietnam stood at nearly 31,500, including more than 4,300 institutional investors.

In July, foreign investors purchased 15.35 trillion VND (660 million USD) worth of 325.8 million shares and fund certificates on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) and Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM).

They sold 311.8 million shares and fund certificates on the three markets, worth 12.93 trillion VND.

Foreign investors net-bought 2.42 trillion VND worth of 13.9 million Vietnamese shares in July. The figure included 2.24 trillion VND worth of net foreign purchases made on HoSE.

Foreign investors have net-bought HoSE-listed stocks for 11 straight months, worth 24 trillion VND.

Top stock targets included Petrolimex (PLX), Vietcombank (VCB), Vincom Retail (VRE) and Coteccons Construction Corp (CTD).-VNA