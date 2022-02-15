The rehearsal took place at Nguyen Tat Thanh Square in Tuyen Quang city and Na Tong village stadium in Thuong Lam commune, Lam Binh district.



After the test flight, the organizer, Ballooning Media Co. Ltd, will discuss with the People's Committee of Tuyen Quang province, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism to reach agreement on the time, location and scale of the festival.



It is expected that about 15 hot air balloons from different countries will participate in the festival.



The organisation of the festival is expected attract more domestic and foreign tourists to Tuyen Quang.



It is also a chance for the province to promote and introduce its natural beauty and people./.

