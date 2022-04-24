Hot weather predicted for northern, central regions in next few days
The northern and central regions began to experience a heat wave on April 24 which is forecast to reach its peak from April 25 - 27, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
The heat wave in the northern and central regions is likely to reach its peak on April 25 - 27. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The northern and central regions began to experience a heat wave on April 24 which is forecast to reach its peak from April 25 - 27, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
On April 24, the heat wave began spreading across the north, mountainous areas of the northern central region, and coastal places.
Its peak is predicted for April 25 - 27, when temperatures will reach 35 - 37 degrees Celsius in lowland and western areas of the north, even over 37 degrees in some places of Hoa Binh province. In the north central region, they could be as high as 35 - 37 degrees, even 38 degrees or higher in mountainous areas.
The heat will gradually abate in the following days, the centre said.
It also warned about downpours, gale, lightning, and whirlwinds in late afternoon of the days.
This year, heat waves in the northern and central regions are likely to appear later than average and not too severe or long.
Temperatures in the north will approximate the previous years’ average during May - July but be 0.5 - 1 degree higher in August and September, the centre forecast.
Meanwhile, strong winds and rough seas with waves 1.5 - 3 metres high are projected for the Gulf of Tonkin in the afternoon of April 24 - 26 as a result of a western low pressure area’s impacts.
Facing this, the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control on April 24 sent a document to the coastal localities from Quang Ninh in the north to Quang Binh in the central region, requesting them take actions in response to the bad weather at sea./.