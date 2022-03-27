Travel Developing eco-tourism in Con Dao National Park The practice of leasing out forest areas to develop eco-tourism in Con Dao National Park has shown initially good outcomes.

Travel Tourists to Hanoi increase by nearly 50 percent The capital city of Hanoi has welcomed about 2.8 million domestic tourists since the beginning of this year, an increase of 45.3 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

Travel Tourists return to U Minh Thuong National Park Tourists have started flocking again to U Minh Thuong National Park, the southern province of Kien Giang, after months of closure to prevent the COVID-19 spread and wildfire.