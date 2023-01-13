Politics National politics academy steps up international training, research cooperation The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) had a meeting in Hanoi on January 12 with leaders of the Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations, Foreign Ministry, and Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations as well as 100 ambassadors and head of diplomatic corps.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese provinces hold joint border patrol Border guards stationed in Vietnam’s northern province of Dien Bien coordinated with their counterpart in China’s Yunnan province held a joint patrol along the shared border on January 12.

Politics RoK parliament speaker starts official visit to Vietnam Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s National Assembly (NA) Kim Jin-pyo, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of the country’s parliament arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on January 12 evening, starting an official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Chairman of the Vietnamese NA Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Moroccan Ambassador highlights bright prospects for Vietnam-Morocco trade ties With its business experience in Africa, Morocco will create conditions for Vietnamese firms to safely access the Moroccan market and others in the region, Ambassador of Morocco Jamale Chouaibi has affirmed.