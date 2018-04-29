An art performance at the Hue Festival (Photo: VNA)

– A myriad of art performances were staged by foreign and local artists in the ongoing Hue Festival, the 10th of its kind, in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.On April 28, an art troupe from Belgium devoted a special performance called “Creter 6899” to the audience, drawing great attention from youngsters.Visitors have a fresh look when enjoying creative performances by Yun Myung Hwa dancers and E-Sang musical band from the Republic of Korea.A music show featuring songs of late musician Trinh Cong Son was also a highlight of the festival, luring over 20,000 visitors at home and abroad.Sixteen art troupes with about 450 artists were brought together at a national festival of “Hat Van” or “Chau Van” (a traditional art form that combines singing and dancing). The festival aims to raise public awareness of preserving and promoting values of this art form in the nation’s traditional practice of “Tho Mau Tam Phu” (Worship of Mother Goddesses) – which was recognised by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.An international symposium featuring Hue royal and traditional gastronomy was held the same day with the participation of more than 200 delegates from Thailand, Japan, the US, Laos, Indonesia, China, France, Switzerland, Singapore and Vietnam.Hue city was the imperial capital of Vietnam for hundreds of years. It is home to five UNESCO-recognised heritages, namely the Hue ancient citadel relic complex – a World Cultural Heritage site; Nha Nhac (Hue royal court music)- an intangible cultural heritage item; Nguyen Dynasty’s wood blocks – a documentary heritage item; Nguyen Dynasty’s Chau ban (royal administrative documents) – part of the Asia-Pacific Register of UNESCO’s Memory of the World Programme; and literature on Hue royal architecture - a documentary heritage.The Hue Festival 2018 is taking place from April 27 to May 2 under the themed “Cultural heritage with integration and development - Hue one destination, five world heritages”.-VNA