The Hue Festival 2020 is scheduled to take place in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue from April 1-6 next year, marking a 20-year development process of Vietnam’s first internationally-acclaimed culture-art-tourism event.
Opening ceremony of previous edition of the Hue Festival (Photo: www.huefestival.com)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Hue Festival 2020 is scheduled to take place in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue from April 1-6 next year, marking a 20-year development process of Vietnam’s first internationally-acclaimed culture-art-tourism event.
The information was revealed during a recent press conference hosted by the Thua Thien-Hue People’s Committee and other organisers.
Speaking at the press conference, Director of the Hue Festival Centre Huynh Tien Dat said the festival, themed “Cultural Heritage with Integration and Development; Hue: Always Something New to Discover”, will deliver festival-goers a new way of experiencing culture, history, and arts.
More than 20 international art troupes are expected to join the event, he added.
A wide range of activities will be held during the festival to honour traditional and contemporary cultural values of Vietnam in general and Hue imperial city in particular.
Notably, the Giao ritual (worshipping ritual for Heaven and Earth) is set to take place at the Nam Giao Esplanade on April 1 when the festival kicks off. The ritual, to pray for peace, prosperity and favourable weather, was among the most important ones of the Nguyen dynasty (1802-1945).
In addition, an ao dai (traditional long dress) festival, a cuisine festival and an event introducing Vietnam’s history and culture in the 19th century will also be arranged within the framework of the Hue Festival 2020.
Hue's famous sweet soup (Photo: www.huefestival.com)
First held in 2000, the event has become a major culture event honouring Hue’s cultural heritage, and a unique tourism product which greatly contributes to tourism development.
In previous editions, the festival was held close to the country’s Reunification Day holiday (April 30). Next year, it will be held earlier than usual to avoid overloading for the province’s tourism./.