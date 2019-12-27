HueCIT becomes Quang Trung Software City member
The Thua Thien-Hue Centre for Information Technology (HueCIT) has become a member of the Quang Trung Software City (QTSC) following Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s ratification of the admission.
HueCIT comprises a 2,378sq.m building and a centralised software and technology park covering 39.6 ha in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.
HueCIT comprises a 2,378sq.m building and a centralised software and technology park covering 39.6 ha in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.
The PM emphasised the need to mobilise social resources in order to build and soon put into operation the centralised software and technology park, towards sustainable development.
HueCIT aims to become a leading organisation in IT application solutions in Vietnam. Its mission is to develop IT into an economic sector in the province.
Founded on March 16, 2001, QTSC has attracted 150 ICT companies, comprising 49 foreign and 91 domestic, and 33 investors who have been completing infrastructure to serve local needs.
It has become an attractive destination for those who want to seek investment and cooperation opportunities in IT industry./.