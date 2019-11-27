Human resource development fund benefits Vietnamese-Cambodians
A human resource development fund for Vietnamese-Cambodians was launched in Phnom Penh on November 25, aiming to help children of Vietnamese-Cambodians improve their ability through education and training programmes.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Vu Quang Minh speaks at the launching ceremony (Source: VNA)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – A human resource development fund for Vietnamese-Cambodians was launched in Phnom Penh on November 25, aiming to help children of Vietnamese-Cambodians improve their ability through education and training programmes.
Managed by the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia, the fund is expected to encourage and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese-Cambodian students to pursue their study in universities and colleges in both Cambodia and Vietnam.
It also supports the innovation of teaching and learning models at schools and classes managed by the Khmer-Vietnamese Association (KVA) in Cambodia, and raises public awareness of the role and significance of education for young people on social integration in Cambodia.
Speaking at the launching ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Vu Quang Minh said he hoped the Vietnamese community, businesses and donors to continue their support for Vietnamese-Cambodian youths.
He stressed the importance of helping Vietnamese-Cambodian students be fluent in Cambodian language and have better understanding about Cambodian culture, thus integrating well into the host society.
The KVA in Cambodia should expand the curriculum of the Cambodian Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports in education programmes at schools, and make good preparations for including these schools in the host country’s public school system, Minh said.
Recently, the embassy and the KVA have presented 170 university-level scholarships to Vietnamese-Cambodian students to study in Vietnam. The fund also provided 10 scholarships for Vietnamese-Cambodian students to study at Ton Duc Thang and Tra Vinh Universities of Vietnam.
The embassy plans to call for more scholarships and increase the number of Vietnamese-Cambodian students to study in Vietnam to 15-20 in 2020./.