Rescuing a caged bear (Source: VNA)

– As many as 110 individuals of wild animals were rescued and released into the environment or rescue centres in the first three months of this year, while 132 cases of advertising wild animals in restaurants’ menu or Facebook were handled, according to the Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV).In April, a rare turtle, scientifically known as Lepidochelys olivacea, weighing 10kg and trapped in fishing nets was voluntarily handed over to the ENV before it was released to the sea of Khanh Hoa province.Meanwhile, representatives of Da Den Goodness Temple in Hanoi’s Ba Vi district handed over a specimen of a tiger to the Vietnam Museum of Nature.The ENV has made a short film to call on the community not to consume bear gall, thus helping to end illegal bear caging.ENV Vice Director Nguyen Thi Phuong Dung said that illegal caging, trading, hunting of wild animals have greatly impacted the biodiversity and threatened the existence of many species.Dung held that the fight against wildlife trafficking in Vietnam will continue to be complicated, requiring the involvement of the whole society.She also called on all people to report wildlife-related violations via hotline 18001522, thus more wild animals will be rescued and returned to the nature.-VNA