Hung Kings' death anniversary to be commemorated both at home and abroad
The death anniversary of Hung Kings was marked in the northern province of Phu Tho. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The death anniversary of Hung Kings – the legendary founders of the nation – will be connected online to more than 40 countries and territories on April 10 or the 10th day of the third lunar month.
The project to mark the anniversary globally was initiated by a number of scientists, intellectuals and leaders of Vietnamese associations in seven countries, with the aim of connecting overseas Vietnamese and international friends in an effort to preserve intangible cultural heritage of humanity and the worship rituals dedicated to Hung Kings.
Therefore, the commemoration is a special cultural event for not only the Vietnamese community abroad but also international friends.
This year’s event will feature rituals, art performances and a ceremony to honour outstanding Vietnamese abroad.
It will be held in both online and offline formats, at https://www.facebook.com/quoctovietnamtoancau), and be broadcast on such TV channels like Hung King TV Global, HITV and Future Now.
Since its inception in 2005, apart from the commemoration of Hung Kings, a range of social and charitable activities have been held in Vietnam and several countries under the project, such as providing relief aid to flood victims in Vietnam's central region, granting scholarships to poor students and supporting the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hung King is the title given to the ancient Vietnamese rulers of the Hong Bang period (2879–258 BC). They were the Kings of Van Lang. The worshipping rituals of the Hung Kings was recognised as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2012./.