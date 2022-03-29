Videos Japanese publisher producing manga book on Vietnamese football The Kadokawa JSC in Japan announced the production of a manga series on Vietnamese football on March 28, to be released in May.

Society Vice Chairman of HCM City People's Committee dies in car accident Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Le Hoa Binh died in a traffic accident on March 29 morning on the HCM City–Trung Luong Expressway, according Huynh Minh Phuc, Director of the Health Department of Long An province.

Society HCM City raises 250 million USD for social security work last year Over 5.7 trillion VND (about 250 million USD) was raised for social security work in Ho Chi Minh City last year, said Pham Minh Tuan, Vice President of the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee.

Society Da Nang – Ly Son high-speed ferry service launched A high-speed ferry service connecting Da Nang city with Ly Son island off coast the central province of Quang Ngai was launched on March 29 by Phu Quoc Express JSC.