Society Social assistance helps disabled people integrate into community Looking at the disabled people working hard on the sewing machines, Nguyen Kim Khoi feels happy and wants to be able to help more people.

Society Four Vietnamese universities enter THE’s Impact Rankings 2021 Four Vietnamese universities have been listed in the Impact Rankings 2021 by Times Higher Education (THE), the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Society State President offers incense in commemoration of Hung Kings An incense offering ceremony was held at the Hung Kings Temple Relic Site on Nghia Linh Mountain in the northern midland province of Phu Tho on April 21 to commemorate the national founders, the Hung Kings.

Society HCM City airport opens more check-in counters, security scanners The Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City is adding more staff, opening early check-in counters, and using all available security scanners to reduce increasing congestion at the site.