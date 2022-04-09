Hung Temple mobile app makes debut
A mobile app named ‘Den Hung’ (Hung Temple) was launched on April 9, or the ninth day of the third lunar month and a day prior to the death anniversary of Hung Kings - the legendary founders of the nation.
Visitors to Hung Temple (Photo: VNA)Phu Tho (VNA) -
Via the app, now available on App Store and CH Play/Google Play, users can search for information on the Hung Temple special national historical relic site illustrated by images, video clips with narratives.
Maps and areas opened for visitors, venues hosting rituals and festivals this year, services and trustworthy accommodations, dinning, and shops, will be featured in the app. A hotline of the organising board is provided to receive feedback and reports regarding violations during the Hung Temple festival.
People at home and abroad can donate to the repair of the relic site via the app.
Hung King is the title given to the ancient Vietnamese rulers of the Hong Bang period (2879–258 BC). They were the Kings of Van Lang. The worshipping rituals of the Hung Kings was recognised as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2012.
Legend has it that Lac Long Quan (real name Sung Lam, son of Kinh Duong Vuong and Than Long Nu) married Au Co (the fairy daughter of De Lai). Au Co then gave birth to a pouch filled with 100 eggs, which soon hatched into a hundred sons. However, soon thereafter, Lac Long Quan and Au Co separated. Lac Long Quan went to the coast with 50 of the children, while Au Co went to the highlands with the rest.
Their eldest son was made king, who named the country Van Lang and set up the capital in Phong Chau (modern-day Viet Tri city in Phu Tho province), beginning the 18 generations of the Hung Kings.
The kings chose Nghia Linh Mountain, the highest in the region, to perform rituals devoted to rice and sun deities to pray for healthy crops.
To honour their great contributions, a complex of temples dedicated to them was built on Nghia Linh Mountain, and the 10th day of the third lunar month serves as the national commemorative anniversary for the kings./.