Hung Thinh Land to sponsor Vietnam’s women’s football for next five years
The Hung Thinh Land Joint Stock Company (Hung Thinh Land) has signed up to sponsor of the national women’s football team and for the development of the women’s youth team for five consecutive years from 2020 to 2024.
A sponsorship deal was inked between representatives of Hung Thinh Land and the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) in Hanoi on December 23,
With the sponsorship, Hung Thinh Land hopes to join hands with the VFF to create favourable condition for women’s football teams.
Addressing the signing ceremony, Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh congratulated the Vietnam women’s team on being the only six-time SEA Games champions, stating that people nationwide are absolutely delighted with the recent progress of Vietnamese sport.
VFF General Secretary Le Hoai Anh said that with its successes in the international arena, Vietnamese football has been receiving special care from the social community, fans and sponsors, including Hung Thinh Land.
He thanked Hung Thinh Land for their accompanying with football in general and the women's football in particular.
The national women’s team will continue training toward a high achievement at the final qualifying round of Olympic Tokyo 2020 scheduled for February 3-9, 2020 in the Republic of Korea./.
