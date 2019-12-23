Culture - Sports Street art reveals wonderful stories of Da Lat An old street in Da Lat city in the central highlands province of Lam Dong has been given a new artistic coat of over 30 murals, transforming it into an attractive destination in Vietnam’s 'city of flowers'.

Culture - Sports Vietnam secures berth at Vovinam world championships Vietnam won the throne at the sixth World Vovinam Championships, which took place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on December 16-22, with 18 gold, nine silver, and one bronze medals.