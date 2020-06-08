Society Infographic Ninth session, 14th National Assembly ratifies EVFTA and EVIPA The National Assembly passed resolutions ratifying the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) at its ongoing ninth session in Hanoi on June 8.

Society Cavalry mobile police force makes debut National Assembly (NA) deputies attended the launching ceremony and marching of the Cavalry Mobile Police Corps at Ba Dinh square in Hanoi on June 8.

Society E-notary service to be launched on July 1 The national public service portal will launch its e-notary service on July 1, Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said at a recent meeting with agencies to prepare for the roll-out of the service designed to certify electronicallly copies of original documents.