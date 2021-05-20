ILO, MoLISA beef up cooperation
The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on May 20 regarding cooperation in accelerating the implementation of ILO conventions in Vietnam for the 2021-2030 period.
At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on May 20 regarding cooperation in accelerating the implementation of ILO conventions in Vietnam for the 2021-2030 period.
At the signing ceremony in Hanoi, the ministry also presented an insignia for the cause of labour, invalids and social affairs to ILO Vietnam Country Director Dr Chang-Hee Lee.
In his remarks, MoLISA Minister Dao Ngoc Dung described the signing of the MoU as an important event that marks a new period of cooperation between the two sides.
He emphasised the close coordination between the ILO, MoLISA, and the Vietnamese Government in realising common goals regarding human rights, citizen rights, and employment relationships.
The ILO and Dr Chang-Hee Lee have made significant contributions to achievements in labour and employment, Dung said.
For his part, Dr Lee pledged to further support Vietnam and the ministry in protecting the rights of workers.
Since being appointed ILO Vietnam Country Director in 2015, he has contributed significantly to enhancing cooperation between Vietnam and the ILO and in creating positive changes in employment in the country.
He helped Vietnam in urging the EU to ratify the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), amending the 2019 Labour Code, improving MoLISA’s State management capacity, and raising the country’s position in the ILO.
Since joining the ILO in 1992, Vietnam has ratified 25 ILO conventions, including seven of its eight fundamental conventions. The country has actively materialised these documents and integrated them into domestic laws, most notably the 2019 Labour Code./.