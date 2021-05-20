Society Trial opens in case of organising and brokering illegal travel to RoK The People’s Court of Hanoi on May 20 opened a trial regarding the organising and brokering of illegal travel to the Republic of Korea (RoK) on a flight transporting a delegation of the National Assembly (NA) in late 2018.

Webinar shares poems and memories of President Ho Chi Minh Stories about President Ho Chi Minh's wise mind and vision and his simple lifestyle and humanity were shared at a webinar held by the permanent mission of Vietnam to the United Nations with renowned poet Tran Dang Khoa on the occasion of the late leader's 131st birthday on May 19.

More support sent to help Laos combat COVID-19 The 705 International Cooperation Company on May 19 handed over 250,000 antibacterial face masks, 30,000 cloth masks, 750kg of Chloramine B chemical flour and 3,500 hand sanitizers worth 1.9 billion VND (82,278 USD) as a gift of the Vietnam People's Army's Military Region 2 to provinces and units in North Laos to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam presents medical supplies to South Sudan Head of the Vietnam's Permanent Mission to the United Nations Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, on behalf of the Vietnamese Government, has symbolically presented anti-COVID-19 medical supplies to the Government of South Sudan.