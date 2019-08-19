Nguyen Van Binh (right), Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission, and IMF’s newly-accredited Resident Representative in Vietnam Francois Painchaud (Photo: VNA)

– The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will continue to cooperate with and assist Vietnam in policy consultancy and capacity improvement, the IMF’s newly-accredited Resident Representative in Vietnam Francois Painchaud has said.At a meeting with Nguyen Van Binh, Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission, in Hanoi on August 19, Painchaud lauded achievements Vietnam has recorded in stabilising the macro economy, curbing inflation and spurring economic growth.Binh, who is also Secretary of the Party Central Committee, noted with pleasure the fruitful cooperation between Vietnam and the IMF.The Vietnamese Party and State leaders always treasure the IMF’s consultancy in policy making and economic restructuring, he said.The Party official suggested Painchaud promote collaboration and closely coordinate with relevant Vietnamese agencies, especially in policy consultancy, technical assistance and capacity improvement.-VNA