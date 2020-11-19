Important contents related to SEA Games 31 approved
Many important contents about the organisation of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Vietnam in 2021 were approved at a working session of the committee for sports and law in the framework of the second meeting of the Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) on November 19 in Hanoi.
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Addressing the event, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tran Duc Phan said the organisation board proposed to organise 40 sports with more than 520 competition categories.
Vietnam is working hard to prepare for successfully organising SEA Games 31, and wishes all ASEAN member nations will work together to have an exciting and attractive Games.
Phan suggested all the participants approve the minutes of the first meeting and regulations.
Regarding the number of sports and competition categories of SEA Games 31, basing on the proposals of countries at the first session, the organising board added four sports for consideration and approval, including indoor Hockey, E-sports, triathlon and Jujitsu.
The board will also continue to consider the number of sports and categories to announce at an upcoming meeting of team leaders.
According to Hoang Quoc Vinh, head of the VSA’s Elite Sports Department, SEA Games 31 will take place from November 21 to December 2, 2021 in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities including Bac Ninh, Hai Duong, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Ha Nam, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, Hoa Binh, Vinh Phuc, Phu Tho and Bac Giang.
Of the 36 sports with 450 categories that were approved, two sports are in Group 1, 29 in Group 2 and five in Group 3 in line with the regulations, he noted.
Vinh also affirmed that Vietnam will comply with the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO) to ensure safety for those participating in the regional sports event./.
