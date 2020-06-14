Politics Vietnam requests China to investigate incident related to Vietnamese fishing vessel in Hoang Sa Vietnam has affirmed its sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago and requested China to investigate the incident involving the acts of Chinese vessels against a Vietnamese fishing boat in the archipelago’s waters on June 10.

Politics NA deputies agree with solutions for socio-economic recovery The 14th National Assembly (NA) continued its ninth session on June 13 with the discussion on the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the NA resolution on the socio-economic development plan and State budget in 2019 and early 2020.

