Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – As many as 160,035 automobiles were imported to Vietnam last year, up 52.1 percent annually, mostly from Thailand, Indonesia and China, reported the General Department of Vietnam Customs.



Its preliminary data showed that the December figure was 15,196 worth 433 million USD compared to 15,356 units worth 340 million USD in November.



Among them, those from Thailand, China and Indonesia numbered 13,766, or 91 percent of the total auto imports to Vietnam.



Also in December, there were 8,536 units with below nine seats imported to Vietnam at a value of 190 million USD, or 56.2 percent of the total, down 23.5 percent in volume month-on-month. Those with more than nine seats came from China with 54 units and Thailand 28.



Domestic firms also bought 2,583 specialised automobiles worth 117.3 million USD, up 67.7 percent in volume and 56 percent in value month-on-month. Of this, 2,303 were from China, up 91.9 percent monthly./.