Society Infographic Proud milestones over 77 years of Vietnam News Agency On Sept. 15, 1945, the Viet Nam Thong Tan Xa (now Thong Tan Xa Viet Nam or Vietnam News Agency) officially aired the Declaration of Independence and the list of members of the Provisional Government of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam in Vietnamese, French, and English. Sept. 15 then became the traditional day of the Vietnam News Agency.