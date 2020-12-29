World Cambodia starts crude oil production in southwestern waters Cambodia has begun extracting crude oil from fields in its waters off the southwestern coast of Sihanoukville, Prime Minister Hun Sen said on December 29.

World Cambodia’s rubber exports up 22 percent Cambodia exported over 285,589 tonnes of dry rubber from January to November, up 22 percent year on year, according to latest figures released by the country’s General Department of Rubber.

World Thailand welcomes 3,000 foreign tourists in November Thailand hosted 3,065 foreign tourists in November, official data showed on December 28, the second month of receiving long-stay visitors since a ban was imposed in April to keep COVID-19 infections under control.

World Russian news agency reviews Vietnam’s major achievements in 2020 The Sputnik news agency of Russia recently published an article that reviewed commentaries on Vietnam posted by Russian and other countries’ press outlets, reflecting Vietnam’s COVID-19 combat and achievements in different areas, especially diplomacy and economy.