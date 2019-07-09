Indian and Russian experts visited My Son sanctuary in Quang Nam Province from late June to early this month to help restore and preserve the UNESCO World Heritage site.

Experts from Russia examined samples such as bricks and adhesives from Tower B cluster at the sanctuary.

Meanwhile, Indian experts and Vietnamese partners have finished the restoration of towers K and H after three years. Visitors can now be admitted there.

Indian experts have been restoring Tower A cluster from now until 2021.

Many structures of the sanctuary have seriously deteriorated due to the natural wear and tear, as well as wars.-VNA