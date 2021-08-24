World Vietnam calls on parties in Yemen to accept UN-led peace proposal Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, called on all relevant parties in Yemen to accept the UN-led peace proposal while addressing a UN Security Council meeting on August 23.

World Singapore Speaker of Parliament affirms AIPA’s role in supporting ASEAN Community Platforms such as the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) are crucial to communicate the importance of supporting a more integrated, digital and forward-looking ASEAN Community, Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore Tan Chuan-Jin has said.

World AIPA-42: Brunei highlights AIPA’s role in realising digital inclusion Member of the Legislative Council of Brunei Yang Dato Paduka Haji Sabtu underscored the instrumental role of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in realising digital inclusion in his speech delivered at the 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42) via a video conference on August 23.

World Indonesian House Speaker calls for cooperation to push back COVID-19 COVID-19 is a test to ASEAN member states’ solidity, and whether ASEAN can go through this pandemic and grow stronger in the post-pandemic time, said Puan Maharani, Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives at the 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42) on August 23.