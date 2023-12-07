Indonesia aims to increase government rice stocks
Indonesia’s National Food Agency (Bapanas) head Arief Prasetyo Adi has stated that the agency aims to increase government rice stocks (CBP) to reach 3 million tonnes to maintain food security as instructed by President Joko Widodo.
The stock in Bulog (State Logistics Agency) of Indonesia will continue to be maintained above 1 million tonnes, Adi was quoted by Antara News Agency as saying on December 6, adding that the Indonesian President asked the agency to increase the stock to reach close to 3 million tonnes.
According to Adi, this aims to ensure that under any circumstances, including the El Nino phenomenon, the state has stocks that are ready to be distributed to the community.
Bapanas recorded that as of December 5, 2023, rice stocks stored by Bulog stood at 1.5 million tonnes. Furthermore, state-run food holding company ID FOOD is managing 2,260 tonnes of rice, while the Regional Provincial Government Rice Stocks (CBPP) stood at 6,735 tonnes.
Adi noted that one of the efforts to strengthen the CBP is optimising domestic harvests. The Indonesian agriculture minister stated that the planting target reached at least 1 million hectares, so in one month, more than 2.5 million tonnes can be harvested.
The agency head explained that if the planting area can be increased to 1.5 million or 2 million hectares, then it will not be necessary to import rice, as the needs can be met by domestic stocks.
Adi underlined that as the head of the National Food Agency, he has received orders from the Indonesian president to ensure the availability of rice stocks to Eastern Indonesia, as well as Central Indonesia. All must be available, he stressed./.
