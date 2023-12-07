World Malaysia gaining confidence from investors Malaysia attracted 225 billion RM in approved investments in services, manufacturing and primary sectors from January to September, exceeding its annual target.

World Global slowdown threatens Thailand’s growth Although the Bank of Thailand (BoT)'s revised GDP growth forecast of 3.2-3.8% next year is possible, analysts are warning that an economic slowdown in China and the US means downside risks remain, while the effectiveness of the government’s stimulus to ignite the economy is questioned, local media reported.

World Singaporeans exempted from Malaysia digital arrival card process Malaysian Home MIniser Saifuddin Nasution said on December 5 that Singaporeans travelling to Malaysia will not be required to fill up the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC), which will otherwise be compulsory from January 1 for foreign travellers.