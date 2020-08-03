World Travellers to Singapore to wear electronic tracking device Starting from August 11, travellers entering Singapore who are serving their stay-home notice (SHN) outside of dedicated facilities will have to wear an electronic monitoring device throughout the 14 days.

World Thailand seeks to draw foreign tourists The number of foreign tourists to Thailand will dramatically shrink to 7 million from the record figure of 39.8 million in 2019 if the Southeast Asian country remains closed in the last quarter of this year, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

World Philippines to re-impose stricter COVID-19 lockdown in capital The Philippines authorities on August 2 said the country will reimpose a stricter COVID-19 lockdown in and around Manila for two weeks from August 4, as it struggles to contain the number of infections that has soared to more than 100,000.

World Cambodia extends tax breaks for tourism-dependent businesses The Cambodian government has decided to extend tax breaks for another two months for tourism-dependent businesses to overcome difficulties during the COVID-19 crisis, the Ministry of Tourism said on August 3.