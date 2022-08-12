World Malaysia records over 20,000 cyber crime cases in 2021 Malaysia recorded over 20,000 cyber crime cases in 2021, with losses amounting to 60 million ringgit (13 million USD), said Deputy Secretary General of Security at the Home Ministry Abdul Halim Abdul Rahman.

ASEAN Cambodia hopes to develop region’s traditional sports Cambodia is hoping to develop traditional sports in Southeast Asia into modern ones so that they can be included in international events like the Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), Asian Games, and Olympics.

World Thailand's central bank hikes rate for first time in four years The Bank of Thailand (BOT) on August 10 raised its key policy rate by 25 basis points (0.25%) to 0.75%, aiming to keep the country's increasing inflationary pressures in check.

ASEAN ASEAN chief highlights need for closer public-private collaboration Secretary-General of ASEAN Dato Lim Jock Hoi highlighted the need for closer public-private partnership amid challenging global economic outlook, at the 14th Dialogue with the Federation of Japanese Chambers of Commerce and Industry in ASEAN (FJCCIA) on August 10.