Indonesia asks travelers to minimise waste during Idul Fitri festival
Indonesia’s Ministry of Environment and Forestry has asked locals and travellers to minimise waste during the Idul Fitri festival to protect the environment.
A promotional material on 'Minimum Waste during Eid Exodus' in West Sumatra. (Photo:antaranews.com)
Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia's Ministry of Environment and Forestry has asked locals and travellers to minimise waste during the Idul Fitri festival to protect the environment.
Director of Solid Waste Management Novrizal Tahar said that the ministry has issued a circular concerning waste control during the festival.
According to him, locals and travellers need to be proactive in checking the accumulation of disposable plastic waste, for instance, by carrying their own shopping bags and drinking bottles.
The ministry has been promoting the programme during every Idul Fitri festival since 2018 and obtained positive results.
Tahar emphasised the importance of agencies' coordination and communications to waste control during the festival, adding the ministry is also urging travellers to carry food containers, take enough food as well as dispose of waste separately according to category.
He affirmed that the country’s target is ensuring waste control at exodus areas such as terminals, rest areas, and stations. In addition, the ministry has asked public facility managers to provide segregated waste containers and coordinate with local governments to ensure optimal waste management during the homecoming period./.
