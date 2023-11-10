Indonesia’s Directorate General of Taxes (DGT) (Photo: antaranews.com)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s Directorate General of Taxes (DGT) of the country’s Ministry of Finance collected a value added tax (VAT) of 15.68 trillion IDR (1 billion USD) from 161 trading business actors through the Electronic System (PMSE) as of October 31, 2023.

Director of Counseling, Services, and Public Relations Dwi Astuti said the amount comes from I 731.4 billion IDR in deposits in 2020, 3.90 trillion IDR in deposits in 2021, 5.51 trillion IDR in 2022, and 5.54 trillion IDR in 2023.

In a document, Dwi noted that the number of PMSE appointed as VAT collection did not increase from the previous month because during October 2023, the government did not make any appointments.



To increase justice and equality of business between digital and conventional business actors, the government has regulated the appointment of PMSE business actors to collect VAT from their customers.



According to the regulation, business actors who have been appointed as VAT collection must collect at an 11% rate for foreign digital products sold in Indonesia.

In addition, collection is also required to make proof of VAT collection which can be in the form of commercial invoices, billing, order receipts, or other similar documents that mention VAT collection and payment has been made.



The criteria for business actors who can be appointed as PMSE VAT collection include the value of transactions with Indonesian buyers having exceeded 600 million IDR a year or 50 million IDR a month and/or the number of traffic in Indonesia has exceeded 12, 000 a year or a thousand a month./.