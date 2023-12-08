Indonesia considers visa waivers for 20 countries, territories
Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian government is considering granting visa-free entry to nationals of 20 countries and territories, aiming to attract more foreign visitors and promote economic growth.
The initiative was proposed by Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno during a working session with President Joko Widodo on December 7, targeting a tourism revenue of over 200,000 billion Rupiah (12.9 billion USD) next year.
The country has announced a list of 18 countries and territories for the scheme, namely Australia, China, India, the Republic of Korea, the US, UK, France, Germany, Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Japan, Russia, Taiwan (China), New Zealand, Italy, and Spain. The remaining two are expected to be from the Middle East.
Uno said that these countries and territories have provided a considerable number of tourists to Indonesia.
In addition, Indonesia has also recorded a significant number of visitors from some Middle Eastern countries, especially for investment purposes.
According to Statistics Indonesia (BPS), the country recorded 626.09 million domestic tourists in the first nine months of this year, an increase of 12.81% over the same period last year. It also exceeded the number of domestic tourists in the whole of 2019 with 527.59 million./.
