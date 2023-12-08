World Experts warn of year-end rise in COVID-19 cases in Malaysia, Thailand Malaysian Health Minister Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa on December 8 warned that there is an increase in cases of COVID-19 reported globally, including in Malaysia, in line with the trend that occurs at the end of each year.

World Indonesia greenlights TikTok’s collaboration with GoTo Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan has given the green light for collaboration between ByteDance Ltd, the Chinese parent company of video-sharing app TikTok, and Indonesia's PT Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (GoTo) to establish an e-commerce platform.

World Singapore, China plan mutual 30-day visa-free entry Singapore and China will put in place a 30-day mutual visa exemption agreement early next year, the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on December 7.

World Indonesia, Saudi Arabia to build floating solar plants Indonesia's state-owned electricity company PLN is partnering with Saudi Arabia's energy company, ACWA Power, to build two floating solar power plants on Lake Singkarak in West Sumatra and Saguling Reservoir in West Java.