Indonesia n Vice President Ma'ruf Amin and entourage at a meeting with the New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters on February 28. (Photo: antaranews.com)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin on February 28 said that Indonesia is promoting the imports of halal-certified beef and lamb from New Zealand to meet its demand and increase trade turnover between the two countries.



Speaking at a press conference after a bilateral meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand Winston Peters at New Zealand's Parliament Building on February, Ma’ruf Amin said that recently, there has been a decline in the trade balance between the two countries due to impacts of the world’s politic situation and disruption of the global supply chains.



Therefore, in the coming time, they need to make efforts in order to build mutually beneficial trade relations between the two countries, Amin stated.



According to the Indonesian Vice President, halal-certified beef and lamb commodities from New Zealand are high valued products and potential items for exports to Indonesia.



Indonesian market with the population of nearly 300 million people has high demand for Halal food.



The trade balance between Indonesia and New Zealand in 2023 reached 1.7 billion USD, a decrease of 18.82% compared to that of 2022./.