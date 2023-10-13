Indonesia Finance Minister Sri Mulyani (Photo: Reuters)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia has introduced policies to facilitate and protect micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).



Finance Minister Sri Mulyani and Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan on October 13 discussed with e-commerce system managers to promulgate new regulations to support domestic businesses, which are being affected by the widespread import of goods on the market.



According to the Antara news agency, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani has issued Regulation No.96/2023 concerning customs, excise and tax provision for the import and export of consigned goods. Meanwhile, Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan has issued Regulation No.31/2023 relating to business licensing, advertising, guidance and supervision of business entities in transactions via electronic systems.

Fadjar Donny Tjahjadi, Director of Customs and Excise Office, said Regulation No.96/2023, which will take effect on October 17, is an effort to improve customs procedures for consigned goods.



Rifan Ardianto, Director of Trade Through Electronic Systems, said Regulation No.31/2023, which took place on September 29, aims to create a fair, healthy and beneficial e-commerce ecosystem through the dynamic development of technology while enhancing consumer protection./.