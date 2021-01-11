World Vietnam lauds India’s growth at WTO trade review Vietnam has highlighted India’s economic achievements despite global instabilities, trade tension and the COVID-19 pandemic at the WTO’s 7th review of India’s trade policies and practices.

World Indonesian President expresses condolences to families of plane crash victims Indonesian President Joko Widodo on January 10 expressed his condolences to the families of the passengers and crew members and the Sriwijaya Air over the plane crash off Jakarta’s coast a day earlier.