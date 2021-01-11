Indonesia Financial Group stands ready to support plane crash victims
President Director of Indonesia Financial Group (IFG) Robertus Billitea on January 10 said the group stands ready to support and compensate passengers on Srwiwijaya Air’s plane, which crashed into the sea on January 9 afternoon.
Human body parts were retreived from Indonesian plane crash site. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
The support will be made through PT Jasa Rahaja, IFG’s subsidiary, he said, adding the IFG is keeping close watch on the search for the plane and victims of the crash.
Earlier, director general of PT Jasa Rahaja Budi Rahardjo said his staff are working to collect information of the passengers on board.
The company is waiting for an official announcement from the Government before giving out a compensation level to relatives of the victims.
The same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended message of sympathy to his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo over the accident, as well as sent condolences to families and friends of the victims.
Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishamuddin Hussein expressed his sympathy to the Indonesian government and people. Through his Twitter, he hoped that families and friends of the victims will overcome this huge loss soon./.