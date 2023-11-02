Souvenir tokens represent cryptocurrency Bitcoin (Photo: Reuters)

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia had 17.91 million cryptocurrency investors as of September, marking a 0.67% increase from the previous month’s figure of 17.79 million investors, according to the Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (Bappebti).



From September 2022 to September 2023, the number of crypto investors grew by some 1.64 million, a 10.1% increase, Bappebti said.

However, during October 2022 - August 2023, the growth rate of crypto investors in Indonesia never exceeded 1%. This slowdown was attributed to global trends in the crypto market, which experienced declines.



Additionally, Bappebti reported a 25.2% decrease in the value of cryptocurrency transactions in Indonesia in September 2023 compared to the previous month. This decrease was significant compared to September 2022 with a 54.7% contraction.



In the end of July, the country's Trade Ministry and Bappebti launched the first crypto exchange in Indonesia as part of an effort to provide a security guarantee to crypto asset players./.

VNA