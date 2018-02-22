At the scene of the Java landslide (Photo: Reuters)

Hanoi (VNA) - At least five people have been killed and 15 are still missing after a landslide struck a village on Indonesia’s Java island on February 22.



Meanwhile, another 14 farmers were found with light injuries and have been taken to a

nearby medical centre for treatment.



Metro TV quoted a disaster relief official as saying that search and rescue efforts are meeting difficulties and rescuers have not yet been able to use heavy equipment to remove earth where victims might be trapped as a lot of roads have been cut off because of the landslide.



The official said that two excavators were trying to reach the location.



Indonesia suffers regular landslides, particularly during the monsoon season, sometimes exacerbated by forest clearance.-VNA



