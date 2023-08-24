Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati speaks during the ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting (AFMGM) in Jakarta on August 22, 2023. (Photo:antaranews.com)

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia needs 200 billion USD in investment to carry out sustainable development, the country’s Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati stated at the ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting (AFMGM) in Jakarta on August 22.

She emphasised that innovative and environmentally friendly development financing is important to transform the country's economy.



This has compelled the government to work diligently to utilise several financing options to support sustainable development projects, Indrawati said.

She said that her ministry has implemented a number of programmes to achieve sustainability, including offering fiscal incentives to attract investment in green projects and green industries.



The minister said that Indonesia is in the process of implementing regulations on carbon trading, which can serve as an instrument to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



Indrawati also highlighted the importance of collaboration to increase innovation in housing and building construction to achieve energy efficiency, including limiting energy consumption while still paying attention to the need for cooling and ventilation.

She also praised the 1 million house programme launched by the Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Ministry with the green housing concept.



Indrawati urged all stakeholders to collaborate in efforts to encourage sustainable development, for example, through a policy framework that can develop rules and instruments to realise green housing finance in Indonesia./.